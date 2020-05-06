|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Fedor Evans, 77, of Dunmore, passed away Monday morning at her home peacefully after a lengthy illness.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Madlyn Mangan Fedor. She was a 1960 graduate of Dunmore High School and the former Community Medical School of Nursing. During her nursing career she worked at Moses Taylor Hospital, from where she retired in 2010.
Peggy was a devoted member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore, where she served as a Eucharistic minister and a religious education teacher. She loved to read and going on her annual beach trips with her family. Her children and grandchildren were the most important thing in the world to her. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Peggy's family wishes to thank Dr. Julie Speicher and staff, Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Life Geisinger for all of their care and compassion shown to their mother during her illness.
Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Andrews and husband, Tim, and their children, Kaitlyn and Timmy, who were her caregivers, Dunmore; a son, Robert and wife, Susan, and their daughter, Katana, Spring Brook Twp.; a son, Derek and his children, Myia and Zackary, Elmhurst; and a brother, Vincent Fedor and wife, Judy, Scranton.
Due to the current health crisis, services are private. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 6, 2020