Margaret Fetchkosky

Margaret Fetchkosky Obituary
Margaret (Feckowsky) Fetchkosky, 95, formerly of Greenfield Twp., died Tuesday at the Forest City Nursing Home. She was the widow of Anthony Fetchkosky, who died in 2011. The couple was married on July 31, 1961.

Born on Oct. 26, 1923, in Carbondale, the daughter of the late Wasyl and Anastasia Brunyak Mikulak, she was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, class of 1942. Margaret was formerly employed at the Carawanna Restaurant and other local businesses.

She enjoyed cooking, socializing, playing cards and watching horse racing. She was a faithful member of St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church, Simpson.

The family would like to thank everyone who was involved in Margaret's care for their kindness.

Surviving are nieces, nephews, godchildren, in-laws and friends.

She was also preceded in death by six brothers, Joseph, Peter, Samuel, Paul, John and Stephen; and three sisters, Mary Mullisky, Anna Savage and Frances Landers.

The funeral will be Saturday with a requiem service at 10 a.m. in St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church, 33 Midland St., Simpson, by the Very Rev. Mitred Archpriest David J. Hritcko. Interment will be in St. Basil's Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church from 9 until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church.

Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson.

For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on July 11, 2019
