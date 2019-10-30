|
Margaret "Peg" G. (Sokalsky) Boland, 95, a longtime resident of Scranton, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, surrounded by her family and friends. Her husband of 68 years, William "Bill" F. Boland Jr., preceded her in death in 2017.
Born in Lopez, Pa., in 1924 and raised in Dushore, Pa., Margaret was the daughter of the late Paul Sokalsky Sr. and Anna (Buk) Sokalsky. She was a graduate of Dushore High School, where she was co-captain of the girls' basketball team. She told us often about how she graduated early because she was so smart.
She was a devout Christian, spreading the word of Jesus to all, and a longtime member of the Moosic Assembly of God Church. Never having obtained a driver's license, she was a true door-to-door Avon Lady for well over 40 years and earned many awards as a member of Avon's President's Club for top sellers. She co-owned a bakery, Meg's Welsh Cookies, with her late husband and her late daughter, Patty. She was known for making the best Welsh cookies and sugar cookies in the area. She was also of great help to Bill in his kielbasa and sausage making businesses. In retirement, Peg and Bill bought a motor home and shared many great adventures, touring the entire United States and often traveling for months at a time. They also visited Ireland, Egypt, Israel and Canada.
Peg had a huge heart full of love and wanted to help everyone in need, especially children. Most of all, she was a great mom to her five daughters, a devoted wife and a wonderful grandmother and aunt. In good times and in difficult times, she did her utmost for her family. She devoted her life to their care and well-being, often sacrificing her needs for them.
In her later years, after Bill passed away, Peg loved attending Broadway Tour Shows at the Scranton Cultural Center and watching all the Disney movies, especially "Cinderella" and "Beauty and the Beast." Her favorite movie was "The Sound of Music" and when her dementia became advanced, she would watch it over and over, loving it every time but never knowing she had seen it before. She enjoyed reading the newspaper every day, sitting on the porch enjoying the sunny weather, trips to the beach, looking at trees and beautiful flowers, eating Italian food and her nightly bowl of vanilla ice cream. She loved watching babies and young children and animals of all kinds.
Surviving are her four daughters, Cheryl "Bootsie" Brazen (Richard), Gouldsboro; Jeanne Boland, with whom she resided; Marcia Schloesser (Eddy), Montville, New Jersey; and Lisa Boland-Post (James), Macungie, Pa.; grandchildren, June Marcelle, Michelle "Shelly" Aldrich, William Aldrich Jr., Christopher Brazen, Mark Brazen, Benjamin Post and Madison Schloesser; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Patricia Aldrich; her devoted son-in-law, William Aldrich Sr.; her brothers, Leo Sokalsky, Walter Sokalsky and Paul "Sonny" Sokalsky Jr.; and her sisters, Vera "Mame" Jarecki and Elizabeth "Betty" Sokalsky.
The family would like to thank her longtime friend of over 50 years, Barbara Petroski, for her care and devotion, her longtime caregivers Lindsay and Tanya, and the staff at Telespond. We also want to give special thanks to Nyanya and the staff of Visiting Angels and the staff of the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the compassionate care given to Margaret and her family during her last days.
A visitation will be held Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Corey Brian Strauch Services Funeral Home, 602 Birch St., Scranton.
The funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Moosic Assembly of God Church, 477 N. Third St., Moosic. A brief chapel service will follow at Cathedral Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to go directly to church Saturday morning.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18512, or to Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging (LCAAA), 123 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 30, 2019