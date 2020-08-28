Home

Michael P Glinsky Funeral Home Inc
129 Grant St
Olyphant, PA 18447
(570) 489-5661
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 31, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saint John Vianney Parish,
Montdale, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Saint John Vianney Parish
Montdale, PA
Margaret (Peggy) Gaughan


1936 - 2020
Margaret (Peggy) Gaughan Obituary

Margaret (Peggy) Gaughan, 84, of Greenfield Twp., died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Born Aug. 26, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna Opeil. She was married on June 22, 1957 to Joseph John Gaughan and they recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.

Also surviving are a sister, Marie Gilmartin; and children, Joseph Gaughan and wife, Deborah; Annmarie Mason, Philip Gaughan and wife, Sheri; Mary Nunes Burdick and husband, John; Michael Gaughan and wife, Uma; and Margaret Gaughan and companion, Sean.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Francis, Andrew, James, Philip, John and Cyril; and sisters, Joanne and Barbara Ann.

She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted Monday at noon in Saint John Vianney Parish, Montdale. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time in the church. Please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing when attending services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant. Please visit glinskyfuneralhome.com for more information.


