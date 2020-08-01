|
Margaret Giunta, 92, passed away peacefully July 29 at Lackawanna Health and Rehab, Blakely, Pa.
She was the daughter of Margaret and Michael Guarasci. Margaret spent her younger years in Queens, N.Y. She married Lon Giunta in 1950 and moved to Plainview, N.Y., a few years later, where they raised their three children before relocating to Davie, Fla., in 1982.
Margaret moved to Pennsylvania in 2017.
Margaret always loved to keep busy. She enjoyed celebrating holidays and parties with family and friends. She loved bowling, playing cards, reading and traveling.
Preceding Margaret in death were her parents; husband, Lon; brother, Joey; and sister, Annette.
She is survived by her children, Diane (Kathryn), Joan (Mike) and Jon (Sylvia).
Also surviving are grandchildren, Joseph, Joanne (Eric), Michael (Kara) and Joey; and great-grandson, Rourke.
Margaret is also survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara; and several nieces and nephews and their families.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Elan Gardens and Lackawanna Health and Rehab for their compassion and caring.
Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, Pa. A blessing service will start at noon. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Margaret.