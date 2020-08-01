Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F Glinsky Funeral Home
445 Sanderson St
Throop, PA 18512
(570) 489-4621
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Giunta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Giunta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Giunta Obituary

Margaret Giunta, 92, passed away peacefully July 29 at Lackawanna Health and Rehab, Blakely, Pa.

She was the daughter of Margaret and Michael Guarasci. Margaret spent her younger years in Queens, N.Y. She married Lon Giunta in 1950 and moved to Plainview, N.Y., a few years later, where they raised their three children before relocating to Davie, Fla., in 1982.

Margaret moved to Pennsylvania in 2017.

Margaret always loved to keep busy. She enjoyed celebrating holidays and parties with family and friends. She loved bowling, playing cards, reading and traveling.

Preceding Margaret in death were her parents; husband, Lon; brother, Joey; and sister, Annette.

She is survived by her children, Diane (Kathryn), Joan (Mike) and Jon (Sylvia).

Also surviving are grandchildren, Joseph, Joanne (Eric), Michael (Kara) and Joey; and great-grandson, Rourke.

Margaret is also survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara; and several nieces and nephews and their families.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Elan Gardens and Lackawanna Health and Rehab for their compassion and caring.

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, Pa. A blessing service will start at noon. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Margaret.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -