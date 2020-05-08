Home

Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Margaret Helring Obituary
Margaret Helring, 68, died Wednesday at the Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Robert and Ellen Flynn Helring, she worked at the Scranton State Hospital and Clarks Summit State Hospital, where she retired.

The family would like to thank VNA Hospice and the Lackawanna Rehab Center for the loving care shown to Margaret.

Surviving are three brothers, Robert Helring and wife, Donna, Michael Helring and wife, Sally, and John Helring and wife, Yvette; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by Billy Helring and Mary Ellen Helring.

Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 8, 2020
