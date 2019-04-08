Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret J. "Peggy" Griffin. View Sign

Margaret J. "Peggy" Griffin, 78, of Carbondale, died Sunday morning at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton.



Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Hubert Griffin Sr. and the late Margaret States Griffin Talapa. She was a 1959 graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, and she attended the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale. Before her retirement, she was a longtime employee of RCA in Dover, N.J., and of Specialty Records, Olyphant.



She enjoyed weekly card games with her sisters and loved traveling to the mountains of New Hampshire and to the beaches in Delaware. Peg was an avid Boston Red Sox fan.



She was adored by her many nieces, nephews, her "Elves" and Walter.



Her family wishes to thank Dr. Neal Davis and the staff of Allied Services Hospice for the exceptional care given to Peg.



Surviving are three sisters, Sally Kane, Kathleen Shermerhorn and Julie Sejpal, all of Carbondale; as well as her 61 nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Hubert, William and James Griffin; and two sisters, Mary Allison and Ann Hess.



The funeral will be Wednesday with services at 10 a.m. in the Brennan and Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Interment, Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart.



Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

