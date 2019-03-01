Margaret Jane Lally Padden, Cary, N.C., passed in peace on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the age of 82, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Scranton, Pa., daughter of the late William K. Lally and Nona Hines Lally, she attended St. Ann's Monastery School. Before beginning her career, Margaret was a devoted stay-at-home mother and prior to her retirement, she worked for Amoco Oil and Aetna Insurance. She spent the last several years enjoying time with family, never missing beach trips or opportunities to be with her loved ones.
Surviving are five children, Gerald Padden Jr. and wife, Patricia, of Cary; Joseph Padden, of Raleigh, N.C.; Ellen Padden Evans and husband, Scott, of Toano, Va.; William Padden and wife, Leslie, of Williamsburg, Va.; and Michael Padden and wife, Dawn, of Toano, Va.; eight grandchildren, Katherine; William and wife, Rachel; Thomas, John, Robert, Sierra, Sonia and Lila; two great-grandchildren, Sofia and Maria Evans; and nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her sisters, Anne Lally Strasburger, Mary Elizabeth Lally Rogers and Nona Lally Rush; and her brother, William K. Lally. She is survived by siblings, George Lally (Helen) and Louse Lally Erlich (Ken).
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and caregivers of Rex Hospital and the amazing nurses and volunteers at Transitions LifeCare Hospice Home of Wake County.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2, at 11 a.m. at Bryan-Lee Funeral Homes Chapel (831 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh). A full Catholic Mass will be held at a date to be determined at St. Ann's Monastery and Shrine Basilica in Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions Life Care (transitionslifecare.org).
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 1, 2019