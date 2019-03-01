Margaret Rogers, 94, Columbia, Md., formerly of Simpson, died Feb. 22.
|
The daughter of Mary and John Lesak, Margaret was a graduate of Fell Twp. High School and attended Scranton Lackawanna Business College. She worked for several federal agencies, retiring from the USDA in Maryland.
She is survived by sister, Florence Lashick, Bowie, Md.; brother, Richard Lesak (Regina), Waymart; four daughters, Karen Rogers, Montrose; Pamela Stanitski (Frank), Elkridge, Md.; Patricia Rogers, Oregon City, Ore.; Ann Finneran (Paul), Columbia, Md.; four grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Honorable Judge Harold Rogers; and son, Jeffrey Rogers.
Family and friends may visit at Donaldson Funeral Home, Clarksville, Md., March 3, noon to 4 p.m.
Mass is at St. Louis Church, Clarksville, 10 a.m., March 4. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, Md.
