|
|
Margaret Jones, 85, of Gouldsboro, died Tuesday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. She was the widow of Leonard E. Jones, who died in 1998. The couple was married 44 years.
Born in Blacklick Twp., Cambria County, Margaret was one of 13 children of the late Albert and Victoria Sarick Kubat. Until her retirement in 1994, she worked as a federal civil servant for more than 25 years, including many years at the Tobyhanna Army Depot. She was a member of St. Rita Church, Gouldsboro, and the Gouldsboro Area Foundation. She was a lifetime member of the Gouldsboro Ladies Fire Auxiliary and the Gouldsboro Ambulance Squad.
Surviving are daughters, Marian McDonald; and Lynn Maelia and husband, Bill; sons, Larry Jones and wife, Joyce; and Mitch Jones; grandchildren, George, Kevin, Brian and Daniel McDonald, Alison Jones, William and Thomas Maelia; and great-grandchildren, Briella and Aurora.
Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 6:45 p.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Home and Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp., followed by a blessing service at 7.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gouldsboro Ambulance Squad, 490 Main St., Gouldsboro.
To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 1, 2019