Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Kleback "Madge" Fetch. View Sign

Margaret "Madge" Kleback Fetch, 93, of Taylor, entered eternal rest Wednesday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. Her husband, George, died Jan. 20, 1982.



Born in Taylor, daughter of the late Michael J. and Anna Hapstak Kleback, she was a 1942 graduate of Taylor High School. Throughout her life, Madge worked in the garment industry, retiring in 1980. She was a devoted and lifelong parishioner of St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor, where she ran monthly bus trips to Atlantic City and held a flea market twice a year, all for the glory of God and her church. For many years, she was vice president of the Alter Society and a former member of the A.C.R.Y.



Madge was an avid bowler with the Taylor Ladies Bowling League, a member of the Taylor Senior Citizens and an avid reader.



The Fetch family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their compassion shown to their mother.



Surviving are three sons, George and wife, Pamela, Lehighton; Robert M. and companion, Mary Calles; James and wife, Deborah, all Taylor; a daughter, Carol Vesperino, Pittston; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, John; and a sister, Dorothy Ameika.



Family and friends are invited to attend Madge's funeral, which will begin Monday at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by services at 10 in St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, to be celebrated by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure, pastor. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.



Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. George's Church or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702



Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

Funeral Home Semian Funeral Home

704 Union St

Taylor , PA 18517

(570) 562-3530 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close