|
|
Margaret "Margo" Klepadlo, 93, of Scranton, died Tuesday morning at the Linwood Nursing Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis "Frank" Klepadlo, in 1998.
Born in Dunmore, daughter of the late John and Julia Penyak Danilich, Margo was educated in Dunmore schools. Before her retirement, she was employed by A&P Tea Co. and also worked in the garment industry. She was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish and previous member of the parish Quilting Club.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Linwood Nursing Center for their kindness and excellent care.
Surviving are two sons, David and wife, Linda, Clarks Summit; and Dennis, Roaring Brook Twp.; a daughter, Cynthia Burke and husband, Tom, Scranton; grandchildren, Larissa Klepadlo; Christine Mazalewski and husband, Mark; Dana, Eric and Jared Klepadlo; Christopher Burke and wife, Bryana; Kevin Burke and fiancée, Jordan Fannin; and Colleen Burke and significant other, Christopher Isbitski; great-grandchildren, Mia and Max Mazalewski, and Sophia (daughter of Dana Klepadlo); a brother, Bill Danilich and wife, Ann, Dunmore; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Ann Kowpak and Julia Bunk; and brothers, Andrew, John and Joseph Danilich.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., South Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor. Interment, Sacred Hearts Cemetery, Davis Street, Scranton.
Friends may call Friday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 at the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 11, 2020