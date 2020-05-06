|
Margaret Konkol, 88, of Jessup, died Tuesday morning at Linwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Sranton.
Born in Peckville, daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Skeba Guman, she was a lifelong resident of Jessup. A graduate of Jessup High School, she was a member of Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, Jessup. Margaret worked for Scotty Electronics in Jessup and later retired from Supermarket Services, Dunmore. She enjoyed watching the shopping networks, playing lottery tickets and trips to the casino.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Linwood for their care of Margaret, the chaplain and nurses from Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their endless support during this difficult time and a special thank you to her aides, especially Anna.
Margaret was a loving and wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by her family and friends, especially her loving daughter.
She is survived by two sons, Donald J. and his wife, April, Spring, Texas; and Ronald J. and his wife, Terri, Austin, Texas; a daughter, Mary M. Bestrycki and husband, Robert, Jessup; grandchildren, Jennifer Hern and husband, Brett; Carlie Konkol and husband, Michael Wisian; Christopher, Christie, Lauren and Alex Konkol; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Avery and Andrew Hern; a niece, Christine Sardo and husband, Phil; three nephews and their wives, Joseph and Sarah, Richard and Sandy, and Robert and Judy Guman.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Michael, Joseph and George Guman; and a sister, Helen Hubal.
Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, Jessup, by the Rev. John J. Cigan for the immediate family. Burial will follow at Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Jessup.
Due to the current restrictions, there will be no public visitation or service. Contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, 313 First Ave., Jessup, 18434, for church repairs.
Please visit www.hudak-osheafuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for Margaret's family.
Published in Scranton Times on May 6, 2020