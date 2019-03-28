Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Kulick "Marge" Fisher. View Sign

Margaret "Marge" Kulick Fisher, 89, died Thursday in Moses Taylor Hospital. Her husband, the love of her life, was the late William Fisher.



She was the daughter of the late Charles and Hedwig Kulick. She retired from Dempsey's Uniform.



She will be remembered for her loving, outgoing personality, and she will be truly missed by all who knew her.



Surviving are a niece, Susan Hughes, who was like a daughter; four sisters, Rose, Ann, Pearl and Josephine; and many other nieces and nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews, whom she adored.



Private funeral services were entrusted to the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.

