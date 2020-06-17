Home

Margaret Luchko, Dunmore, died Thursday night at home. Her husband, Joseph Luchko, preceded her in death in 1970.

Born in McKees Rocks, Pa., daughter of the late Adolph and Pauline Semonick Sauer, she was a graduate of Simpson High School and a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Dunmore. Before her retirement, she had been employed in housekeeping at Marywood University.

Surviving are a son, Joseph, with whom she resided; daughters, Mary Lou Zaustowicz and husband, Edward, Throop; and Karen Boland and husband, Tim, Dunmore; grandchildren, David and Tina Zauztowicz; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Sauer.

A private funeral service will be held at the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore, with interment to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Throop.

To offer the family a condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on June 17, 2020
