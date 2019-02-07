Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret M. "Peggy" Ferguson. View Sign

Margaret M. "Peggy" Ferguson, 90, of Dickson City, went to be with her Lord on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ferguson Sr., on Dec. 10, 1988.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Phyllis Lippiett Moore. Peggy was a graduate of Dickson City High School class of 1947, and, prior to retirement, she was employed by F.W. Woolworth's. She was an active member of the First Primitive Methodist Church, Dickson City. She was a primary superintendent at the church, along with being a member of the Ladies Aide Society, and she taught Sunday school for over 50 years. Peggy was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Eagle Hose Company 1, Dickson City, along with serving as chaplain.



Peggy's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors and staff of the Lackawanna Health Care Center and the doctors and staff at Moses Taylor Hospital.



Surviving are a son, Thomas Ferguson and wife, Barbara, Dickson City; granddaughters, Holly Brooke Ferguson, Los Angeles; and Krystal-Lynn Ferguson-Kopa and husband, Randy, Archbald; great-grandchildren, Jack Thomas Kopa, Luke Greyson Kopa and West Maverick Kopa; sisters, Jean Tapper and husband, the Rev. Kenneth Tapper, Throop; and Phyllis Bright and husband, the Rev. Norman Bright, Clarks Summit; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Florence Shaffer.



The funeral will be Saturday with services at 11 a.m. by the Rev. Kenneth Tapper in the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Interment will take place at the First Primitive Methodist Cemetery, Dickson City.



Friends may call Saturday 10 until service time.



In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Catherine McAuley Center, 430 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

