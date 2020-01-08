|
|
Margaret M. Riley, 76, of Carbondale died Dec. 31 at Creekside Nursing Home after a brief illness. She was the widow of Thomas Riley.
Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Van Nort Gordon, she was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. In her earlier years, Margaret was employed as a hairdresser. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Parish.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Creekside Nursing for their love and care, as well as the kind nurses of Sacred Heart Hospice.
She is survived by a brother, Thomas Gordon and wife, Barbara, Carbondale; a sister-in-law, Marita Gordon, Jessup; a special nephew, friend and caregiver, Thomas Gordon; 16 additional beloved nephews and nieces.
Margaret was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Van Nort and wife, Marie; a brother, John Gordon; a sister, Elizabeth Konchar and husband, Anthony; and a niece and nephew.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Interment will be in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 8, 2020