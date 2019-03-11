Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Peggy" Maroni. View Sign

Margaret "Peggy" Maroni, 81, of Scranton, died Saturday at St. Mary's Villa, Elmhurst. She was the widow of Thomas D. Maroni.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Herbert and Agnes Kelly Herbert, Peggy was a dedicated mother of six children, a hard-working homemaker and was later employed at Price Chopper & Weis Market until health issues stopped her from working.



She was known for her amazing cooking and love of children. Peggy enjoyed watching game shows, especially "Jeopardy!" For many years, she participated in the Eucharistic Adoration at the Church of St. Catherine of Siena in Moscow and honored the Blessed Mother with all her heart.



Peggy's family wishes to thank the professional and courteous staff of St. Mary's Villa, Unit 31 and Dr. Robert W. Kaville for the care and compassion they afforded to their mother.



Surviving are her children, Thomas Maroni and his wife, Susan, Scranton; David P. Maroni and his wife, Charlene, Madison Twp.; Susan Evans and her husband, Robert, Spring Brook Twp.; Gary Maroni and his wife, Jessica, Scranton; Rick Maroni and his girlfriend, Tiffany, Scranton; and Melissa Maroni and her fiancé, Codey, Throop; nine grandchildren, Sara, Olivia, Katana, Colin, Nathaniel, Caleb, Cole, Sydney and Grace; a great-grandchild, Dustin; brother, Michael Herbert, Factoryville; sister, Barbara Rondomanski, Dunmore; and many nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Church of St. Eulalia, 214 Blue Shutters Road in Roaring Brook Twp., to be celebrated by Monsignor John W. Jordan. Interment with rite of committal will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.



Visitation will be Thursday, 10 until time of Mass at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Peggy's Tribute Fund, which can be found by visiting her obituary on the funeral home website. To share your fondest memories of Peggy, visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.

Margaret "Peggy" Maroni, 81, of Scranton, died Saturday at St. Mary's Villa, Elmhurst. She was the widow of Thomas D. Maroni.Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Herbert and Agnes Kelly Herbert, Peggy was a dedicated mother of six children, a hard-working homemaker and was later employed at Price Chopper & Weis Market until health issues stopped her from working.She was known for her amazing cooking and love of children. Peggy enjoyed watching game shows, especially "Jeopardy!" For many years, she participated in the Eucharistic Adoration at the Church of St. Catherine of Siena in Moscow and honored the Blessed Mother with all her heart.Peggy's family wishes to thank the professional and courteous staff of St. Mary's Villa, Unit 31 and Dr. Robert W. Kaville for the care and compassion they afforded to their mother.Surviving are her children, Thomas Maroni and his wife, Susan, Scranton; David P. Maroni and his wife, Charlene, Madison Twp.; Susan Evans and her husband, Robert, Spring Brook Twp.; Gary Maroni and his wife, Jessica, Scranton; Rick Maroni and his girlfriend, Tiffany, Scranton; and Melissa Maroni and her fiancé, Codey, Throop; nine grandchildren, Sara, Olivia, Katana, Colin, Nathaniel, Caleb, Cole, Sydney and Grace; a great-grandchild, Dustin; brother, Michael Herbert, Factoryville; sister, Barbara Rondomanski, Dunmore; and many nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Church of St. Eulalia, 214 Blue Shutters Road in Roaring Brook Twp., to be celebrated by Monsignor John W. Jordan. Interment with rite of committal will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.Visitation will be Thursday, 10 until time of Mass at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Peggy's Tribute Fund, which can be found by visiting her obituary on the funeral home website. To share your fondest memories of Peggy, visit the funeral home website or Facebook page. Funeral Home Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Home

3 First Street

Spring Brook , PA 18444

570-842-3098 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close