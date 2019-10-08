|
|
Margaret Mary Barlow, 82, of Jermyn, died Sunday at the Carbondale Nursing and Rehab Center. Her husband is Paul C. Barlow. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in August.
Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Dominick and Margaret Mary Coleman Datto, she was a graduate of Sacred Heart Grade School, Jermyn, and St. Rose High School, Carbondale, class of 1954. Margaret Mary was a member of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn.
Before retirement, she was an administrative assistant at First Liberty Bank and Trust.
She is also survived by her son, Charles and wife, Karen Barlow, Jermyn; daughter, Maribeth Whiting and husband, Thomas, Mayfield; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a sister, Elizabeth Datto Phillips and husband, Thomas Phillips; and a brother, Dominick Datto.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Dominick; a sister, Chloe Jonelunas; and a brother, Philip Datto.
The funeral will be Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from the Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn, celebrated by the Rev. John C. Ruth, pastor. Interment, Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield.
Viewing will be Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Those going to the funeral are asked to go directly to the church.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 8, 2019