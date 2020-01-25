|
|
Margaret Mary Burgerhoff, 71, of Dallas, died Tuesday morning at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. She is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, Chuck Burgerhoff.
Born in Westport, County Mayo, Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Genevieve Brogan Dempsey. A student at Holy Rosary Elementary School and a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, Margaret Mary went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Marywood College, majoring in psychology and English. She worked at Northeastern Bank for many years before she realized a dream when she established her bookstore, The Open Book, in Luzerne. A rather active social schedule included, but was certainly not limited to, the Monday Night Readers Club, Tuesday Morning Breakfast Club, Red Hat Society, Bunco Night, Monthly Card Club and Game Gals, when she was not running bus trips, or being a softball coach or Girl Scout leader.
She is survived by three daughters, Kathleen Beckwith and husband, Frank, Scranton; Amy Burgerhoff, Dallas; and Maureen Hite and husband, Thomas, Shavertown; two sons, Stephen Burgerhoff and David Burgerhoff, both of Scranton; two brothers, Dave Guthrie and wife, Lily; and Robert Guthrie and wife, Stella; four sisters, Dorothy Hall and husband, Eric; Christine Armstrong and husband, Bill; Margaret Shotten and Audrey Guthrie, siblings all of Newcastle, England; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Dempsey.
The funeral will be conducted Tuesday with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scranton. The family will receive relatives and friends Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home, 323 William St., Scranton. Those attending Mass are asked to go directly to the church. Interment, private, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Luzerne County SPCA, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or the , 57 N. Franklin St., #101, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 25, 2020