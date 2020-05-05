|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Mary Reznak, 85, of Carbondale, died Friday at the Carbondale Nursing Center after an illness.
Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Hajala Reznak. She was a lifelong member of St. Rose of Lima Church and a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, both of Carbondale. Before her retirement, she was employed as an office secretary. She was a longtime resident of the Benjamin Franklin Apartments, Carbondale.
Peggy will be remembered as a lover of classical music, a talker, a jokester, a devout Catholic and a devoted daughter.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Carbondale Nursing and Rehab for their compassionate care of Margaret over the past two years.
Surviving are a sister, Helen David; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Goodman and Ann Hegland; and two brothers, Francis and Anthony Reznak.
Private funeral services were held with entombment in Our Mother of Sorrows Mausoleum, Finch Hill. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc. To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 5, 2020