|
|
Margaret Mary Toole Skotleski, 81, of South Scranton, died Wednesday at Mountain View Care Center. Her husband of 62 years is Michael G. Skotleski.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Jerome P. and Loretta Osborne Toole. She was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish.
A member of the Bell Pioneers, Margaret was an operator with Bell Telephone and later Verizon before retirement. She was an active member of the parish community at St. John the Evangelist before its closing.
Margaret's amazing hospitality extended beyond her own family to acquaintances, friends and anyone in need. She loved following youth and collegiate athletics and during retirement watched sports as if it was her job. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan Krum and husband, Stephen, Danville; four sons, Michael and wife, Debbie, Throop; Thomas and wife, Theresa, Dalton; Jerome, Dickson City; and William and wife, Jaime, Olyphant; daughter-in-law, Mary, Dickson City; eight grandchildren, Holly, Kyle, Kristen, Tessa and Troy Skotleski, Sarah and Aaron Krum, and Cole Skotleski.
She was preceded in death by a son, David Skotleski; and an infant daughter, Mary Skotleski.
The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church at St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., celebrated by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor, followed by interment at Cathedral Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. The family requests those attending the funeral proceed directly to church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411, or griffinpondanimalshelter.com.
To email condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 14, 2020