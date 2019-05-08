Margaret Mary Weidner Phelan left us to join her beloved husband, William Joseph Phelan, in God's arms on March 28.
She was predeceased by her parents, Christopher and Mary Weidner, of Brooklyn Street, Carbondale; her niece, Jeanette Subrizi; as well as her sister and longtime companion, Anne Weidner Subrizi. She is survived by her children, Timothy, Kathleen and Kevin, and their spouses; a brother, Gerard; her granddaughters, Shannon and Kaili; and four great-granddaughters; as well as her nephews, Tony and Rob Subrizi, and their spouses and children.
Margaret was residing in Sarasota, Fla., after her husband's death in 1990, where she lived a full and happy life of sunshine and travel before moving to North Carolina with her son, Kevin and his wife, Kim (her "bonus" daughter) who welcomed her into their home with kindness and love. She will be most remembered for her independent, fun nature and her love of adventure and travel. Just shy of 93 years young, Margaret was healthy and happy up until the recent end. Her humorous spirit will be missed but remembered always.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Interment will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:30 to 11 at the church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.
To share condolences and photos with Margaret's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 8, 2019