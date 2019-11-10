|
|
Margaret "Peg" McDonald, R.N., 90, formerly of Dunmore, died peacefully Tuesday surrounded by family at Highgate at Paoli Pointe, Paoli. She was the widow of Joseph J. McDonald, who died March 25, 2018.
Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Stanley and Margaret Martin Farrell, she was a member of St. Paul's Church, Scranton. She was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, and the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Scranton. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a registered nurse at the former Mercy Hospital, Scranton. Peg worked tirelessly with her husband to build a great home for her family in Dunmore. In her leisure, she enjoyed music, reading and painting. She was an active traveler with her beloved husband, Joe. She lived a life that mattered. She lived a life of love.
Surviving are a son, Joseph McDonald and wife, Elizabeth, East Stroudsburg; two daughters, Janet Napp and husband, Gary, Berwyn; and Kathleen McCarthy and husband, James, Wayne; five grandchildren; a sister, JoAnn Yakmovitz, Jermyn; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, James and William Farrell.
Private funeral services were held through the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 10, 2019