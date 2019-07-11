Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McDonnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret McDonnell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret McDonnell Obituary
Margaret McDonnell died peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, at Regional Hospital of Scranton.

She was a graduate of Archbald High School in 1949. At the age of 18, she left her family in Archbald and went to New York City, where she received her RN degree from Kong's County Hospital Center. She worked at the VA Hospital in the Bronx, Mount Sinai Hospital and St. Barnabas Hospital in New York City. During that time, she attended night school and earned a BA in nursing from Columbia University. She missed her family, so she moved back to Pennsylvania in 1982. She became the vice president of Nursing for Health East, which included the Lehigh Valley Medical Center and Allentown Hospital. Subsequently, she returned to Archbald in 1989 and worked at Blue Cross of NEPA until her retirement.

She is survived by dozens of nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Alta Otto McDonnell; sister, Mary Lou; and brothers, Mark, Thomas, Francis and Edward McDonnell.

She left behind a poem:

"I'm free. To the living, I'm gone. To the sorrowful, I will never return. To the angry, I was cheated. But to the happy, I'm at peace. And to the faithful, I have never left. I cannot speak, but I can listen. I cannot be seen, but I can be heard. So as you stand upon a shore, gazing at a beautiful sea, remember me. As you look upon a flower and admire its simplicity, remember me. Remember me in your hearts, your thoughts and your memories of the good and not so good times. For if you think of me, I will never be forgotten."

There will be a memorial Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Peckville at a time to be announced.

Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.