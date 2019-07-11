Margaret McDonnell died peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, at Regional Hospital of Scranton.



She was a graduate of Archbald High School in 1949. At the age of 18, she left her family in Archbald and went to New York City, where she received her RN degree from Kong's County Hospital Center. She worked at the VA Hospital in the Bronx, Mount Sinai Hospital and St. Barnabas Hospital in New York City. During that time, she attended night school and earned a BA in nursing from Columbia University. She missed her family, so she moved back to Pennsylvania in 1982. She became the vice president of Nursing for Health East, which included the Lehigh Valley Medical Center and Allentown Hospital. Subsequently, she returned to Archbald in 1989 and worked at Blue Cross of NEPA until her retirement.



She is survived by dozens of nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Alta Otto McDonnell; sister, Mary Lou; and brothers, Mark, Thomas, Francis and Edward McDonnell.



She left behind a poem:



"I'm free. To the living, I'm gone. To the sorrowful, I will never return. To the angry, I was cheated. But to the happy, I'm at peace. And to the faithful, I have never left. I cannot speak, but I can listen. I cannot be seen, but I can be heard. So as you stand upon a shore, gazing at a beautiful sea, remember me. As you look upon a flower and admire its simplicity, remember me. Remember me in your hearts, your thoughts and your memories of the good and not so good times. For if you think of me, I will never be forgotten."



There will be a memorial Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Peckville at a time to be announced.



Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.

Published in Scranton Times on July 11, 2019