Margaret McIntyre, 88, of Scranton, died Saturday after an illness.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Edward and Philomena Manley McIntyre, she was a former member of Nativity of Our Lord Church. After attending Nativity of Our Lord School, she worked for many years as a seamstress in the garment industry.
Margaret was a strong Catholic who was devoted to her faith and her Irish heritage. She enjoyed the simple things in life: visiting her relatives in Coolbaugh Twp. for dinner, baking pies (they were the best, bar none), her big black cat that would cover the ironing board when laying on it, and her nieces and nephews. Margaret was a kind woman who would give you anything, including a piece of her mind, but she would always return to the goodness in people, and to her no one was overlooked. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.
She is survived by a brother, Joseph McIntyre and wife, Marie, of South Scranton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by four sisters, Delores Scioscia, Ann McIntyre, Mary Murray and Theresa Goscinsky; and two brothers, John and Edward McIntyre.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at all of the hospitals and facilities that cared for her over the years, including Moses Taylor ICU and Hospice of the Sacred Heart who were wonderful, even though she was there a short time.
A private funeral was arranged by Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, with a graveside service and interment at Cathedral Cemetery. Pallbearers were Michael McIntyre, Michael McInytre Jr., Pat McIntyre, Tommy Miller, Chris Miller and Joe Nealis.
In lieu of flowers, say a prayer for your loved ones. May Margaret rest in peace. To email condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 13, 2020