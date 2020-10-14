Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Margaret Morelli, 98, of Dunmore, died early Tuesday morning. She was the wife of Flory Morelli, who died June 13, 1984.

Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Hoizan. Margaret attended Dunmore public schools, was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore and its Altar and Rosary Society. Before retirement, she worked in the local garment industry and was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union.

Margaret will be remembered by her family and friends as an excellent seamstress and cook who greatly enjoyed participating in family gatherings. She will be remembered by her son and family as a kind, patient, charitable and faithful woman. She will be extremely missed.

Surviving are a son, John Morelli, Dunmore; three sisters, Julia Yurgosky, Stewartsville, N.J.; Emma Yurgosky and Theresa Garbolino, both of Dunmore; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by six sisters, Sister Mary Irene Hoizan, Susan LaCapra, Helen Schuster, Catherine Barnowski, Irene Simyan and Madelyn Fox; and a brother, John Hoizan.

The funeral will be Friday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore, followed by interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore.

Friends may call Friday morning from 8:30 to 9:15 at the funeral home.

All those attending are kindly asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to wear a face covering immediately upon entering the funeral home and the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to SS. Anthony & Rocco Parish, 303 Smith St., Dunmore, PA 18512.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.


Share memories or express condolences below.
