Margaret "Peggy" (Pohonish) Munafo Elko, 84, of Old Forge, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.
Born in Scranton on Feb. 8, 1935, Peggy was the daughter of the late Michael and Frances (Janoske) Pohonish. She graduated from Scranton Technical High School and later retired from Bargains Galore, Scranton, where she worked as a cashier.
Peggy was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea. She was a very devoted mother in her children's youth, serving as a past president of the Parent Teacher Association and being active with Little lLeague and the Boys Club of America. Peggy loved spending time with her grandchildren and she also enjoyed shopping and going out to eat with her friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, John A. Elko.
Left to cherish her memory are sons, Frank Munafo Jr. and Daniel Munafo; daughter, Mary Jo Rachko; grandchildren, Randy, Lindsay and Jillian Rachko, and Frank Munafo III; and longtime friend, George Gueke.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca.
Condolences may be sent to www.kniffenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 5, 2020