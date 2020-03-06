|
Margaret "Peggy" Nee Miles, 72, of Avoca and formerly Old Forge, died Thursday morning at Dunmore Health Care Center. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, John W. Miles, on Feb. 19, 2011.
Born in Scranton on Jan. 17, 1948, daughter of the late Joseph and Cecelia "Sally" Malone Nee, Peggy was a graduate of West Scranton High School. Before her retirement, she handled tax preparations for H&R Block. She was a member of St. Ann Basilica Parish.
The life of the party, Peggy always enjoyed a good time. She was also a social member of the VFW Post 4954 of Old Forge. A loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, she'll be missed forever.
She is survived by her sons, Joseph Barchak and wife, Paula, Wilkes-Barre; Jay Olfano and wife, Rose, Moosic; and John Olfano, Scranton; siblings, Cecelia Simonson, Olyphant; Bridget Toth, Avoca; and Jerome Nee and wife, Ann Marie, Baltimore; 10 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Miles; a son, Michael Barchak; and brothers, Joseph, Patrick and John Nee.
Her family would like to thank the entire staff of Geisinger CMC for the amazing care and compassion given to Peggy throughout her hospital stay.
Details for a celebration of Peggy's life will be announced.
Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 6, 2020