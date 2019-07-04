Margaret "Peggy" Norton, a resident of St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home, died Wednesday morning at St. Mary's Villa after an illness.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Francis and Margaret Worley Norton, she was educated in Scranton public schools and was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Scranton.



Surviving are sisters, Shirley Wheeler; and Dorothy Rowlands and her husband, Hurlow, all of Scranton; nieces and nephews, Edward and Frank Wheeler, Lori Ferraro, Kelly Langan and Hurlow Rowlands Jr.; several great-nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary's Villa for the compassion and care given to Peggy over the last 28 years and Hospice of the Sacred Heart.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Villa Chapel, 516 St. Mary's Villa Road, Elmhurst Twp. Interment, Washburn Street Cemetery, Scranton.



Friends may call Saturday from 10 to 11 at St. Mary's Villa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Villa, 516 St. Mary's Villa Road, Elmhurst Twp., PA 18444.



Arrangements are under the care of the Vanston and James Funeral Home and under the direction of Robert C. Jones, F.D.



To send the family an online condolence, visit www.vanstonandjames.com.

Published in Scranton Times on July 4, 2019