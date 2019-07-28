|
|
Margaret Opeil, 95, Greenfield Twp., died Friday at home on the family dairy farm. She was the widow of Francis Opeil, who died in 1983.
Born May 21, 1924, in East Benton, the daughter of the late Andrew and Elizabeth Liptak Uhrin, she attended school in Scott Twp. and was a faithful member of St. John Vianney Parish at Corpus Christi Church. She spent her adult years raising her seven children on the family farm and lending a hand wherever it was needed.
Margaret's life was filled with substantial challenge, yet she never complained. She loved taking care of her "boys" and would tell anyone who would listen how difficult a farmer's life could be. She enjoyed gardening, canning and baking, and she was known for her homemade bread, which she made from scratch without a recipe. An avid fan of the New York Yankees, a love she shared with her father and daughter, Carol, she also enjoyed weekend afternoons watching NASCAR and Motocross. Those who knew her will remember her as a kind, faithful and strong woman who never had a bad word to say about anyone. Margaret set a remarkable example for how to lead a purposeful and fulfilling life for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the Sacred Heart Hospice for their compassionate care, especially Brandie, Sue, Maria, Dawn, Chaplin Sarah and Jennifer.
She is survived by her daughter, Pauline Griffiths and her husband, James, Lenox Twp.; sons, Francis Opeil and his wife, Jeanne, Greenfield Twp.; Thomas Opeil, Greenfield Twp.; Andrew Opeil, Benton Twp.; Robert Opeil, Greenfield Twp.; Gerald Opeil, Greenfield Twp.; and son-in-law, Doug Dippel, Archbald. She was blessed with three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Mark Opeil and his children, Tyler and Ethan; Jason Griffiths, his wife, Christy, and their son, Alston; and Michelle Griffiths. She is also survived by two sisters, Pearl Mizerak and Betty Uhrin; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Margaret was also preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Dippel; and her brother, Joseph Uhrin.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday with Mass at 11 a.m. in St. John Vianney Church, 704 Montdale Road, Scott Twp. Interment will take place in the Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Friends may call Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Margaret's memory be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; or St. John Vianney Parish at Corpus Christi Church, 704 Montdale Road, Scott Twp., PA 18447.
Arrangements and care entrusted to the Michael P. Glinksy Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant.
Published in Scranton Times on July 28, 2019