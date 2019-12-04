|
At an impressive 100 years old, Margaret Raytick Yevics drew her last breath on Dec. 1, at St. Mary's Villa in Elmhurst. She is survived by three generations of loving family members, many of whom surrounded her to celebrate her milestone birthday in May, including her brother, John Raytick II and his wife, Jean; her son, Phil and his wife, Mary Jane; grandchildren, Ron Gress Jr.; Nicholas Yevics and his wife, Jillian; Marisa Gress Luque and her husband, Yon; Matthew Gress; Sara Beccia and her husband, Alex; Peter John Gress and his wife, Oihana Aramburu; Jessica Yevics Lopez and her husband, David Benito Lopez; and Edward Yevics.
Great-grandchildren are Gracie Gress, Lillie Mae Gress, Samantha Gress, Ana Luque, Christopher Luque, Abigail Yevics, Ella Beccia, Hannah Yevics, Claire Beccia, Emerson Yevics, Callen Yevics and Isabel Lopez Yevics.
Surviving cousins include Gene and Margaret Riebe, Fran Susco, Peter Riebe, Michael Riebe and Alex Riebe.
Nephews and nieces include Patricia Eisenberg, Margaret Mary Yevics, John Yevics; John Raytick III and his wife, Pam; David Raytick; Paul Raytick and his wife, Susan.
During her 100 years, she was preceded in death by many loved ones, including her beloved older sister, Anna; her husband, Edward Michael Yevics; her mentors, Ann Weber and Joseph Dowd; her father and mother, John and Anna Raytick; her dear aunts, Susan Susco, Helen Thomas and Julia Riebe; and valued in-laws, Joe and Margaret L. Yevics and Marion Chipak Yevics. She also endured the profound loss of her grandson, Christopher Gress, in a car accident in 1989, the unexpected death of her daughter, Anne Gress, in 2011, followed shortly after by Anne's husband, Ron Gress Sr., in 2015.
Marge was a lifelong resident of Scranton until her move to St. Mary's Villa at the age of 97. A graduate of Scranton Technical High School, Marge cherished the education she received there that turned her into a lifelong learner. An avid reader, she cultivated her interests in literature, history, music and the arts, passions she was happy to share with her children and grandchildren. After losing her husband Edward Michael Yevics at 43, she reentered the workforce at Manhattan Shirt Co. and the Scranton State School for the Deaf. Quiet by nature, Margaret was an appreciator, grateful for the many blessings that life can provide. Her joy at the presence of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was apparent to all.
Marge was a member of St. John Byzantine Catholic Church in Scranton for her entire life, and the activities of that faith community were important to her throughout her life. She continued her mother's tradition of hosting family gatherings for the religious holidays, and she cherished the friendship of those family members who regularly gathered in her home.
Proudly self-sufficient, Marge was independent at 95, when she could be seen walking the two blocks to Moses Taylor Hospital for a coffee and sweet almost every day. As the fragilities of old age began to multiply, she was fortunate to find competent assistance in the hard-working and consistently caring staff of St. Mary's Villa. Her family expresses its deep admiration and appreciation to all of those who gave so much of themselves in providing for her care.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 310 Broadway, Scranton. Viewing will be held starting at 10 a.m., with the Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom beginning at noon, celebrated by the Rev. Leonard Martin, S.J. Interment to follow in the parish cemetery.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, 310 Broadway, Scranton; or a .
Arrangements are under the care of Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 4, 2019