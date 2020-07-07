Home

Margaret Shevchuk

Margaret Shevchuk Obituary

Margaret Shevchuk, 89, of Hop Bottom, died Sunday at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

Her husband, Joseph, died in 2008. Born in Hop Bottom, she is the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Vales Vorozilchak.

Margaret is survived by three sons, Joseph Shevchuk, Alan Shevchuk and wife, Rene; and David Shevchuk and wife, Ann Marie; two daughters, Romayne Henry and husband, Gene; and Marlene Kropa and husband, Tom; six grandchildren, Breille Slattery and husband, Scott; Alyshea Henry, Stacy Robinson, Amanda Baker and husband, Kevin; Emily Shevchuk and Michael Shevchuk; and two great-grandchildren, Gavin Hughes and Jacoby Slattery.

Private services will be held from the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.

Interment will be in the St. Michael's Cemetery in Starkville with committal services by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun.


