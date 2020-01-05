|
Margaret "Peggy" Sohns, 82, of Dickson City, and formerly of Scranton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 30 at the Hospice of the Sacred Inpatient Unit. She was the wife of 57 years to the late Thomas W. Sohns, who passed away in October 2015.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late James and Anna Elston Smith. She was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of 1957. She was a member of Hickory Street Presbyterian Church. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Aramark at the University of Scranton and PNC Bank. She enjoyed watching Yankees baseball and game shows.
Margaret's family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their kindness in taking care of Margaret in her time there.
Surviving are three sons, Thomas H. Sohns and wife, Dorothy, Scranton; Robert Sohns and wife, Carol, Dickson City; and Scott Sohns, Dickson City; three grandchildren, Earl Sohns, Virginia; and Cory Sohns and Jessica Sohns, both of Scranton; two brothers, Joseph Smith, Jermyn; and Chester Smith, Nevada.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Arthur Smith.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Friends and family may pay their respects Tuesday from 4 until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 5, 2020