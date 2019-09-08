|
Margaret Spyhalski, 95, formerly of Forest City, died Friday night at River Glen Healthcare Center, Southbury, Connecticut. Her husband, Joseph A. Spyhalski, preceded her on July 27, 1993.
Born Nov. 27, 1923, in Forest City, Marge was the daughter of the late John and Josephine Mazuchowski Kutarnia. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church and Ascension Parish, Forest City. Margaret attended Forest City High School. After high school, she began working as a switchboard operator in Forest City. Later in the 1950s, Marge began working as a cashier at the A&P market on Main Street. After working there for several years, she and her husband Joe purchased the Sportsmans Cafe in Richmondale. There she worked all the various jobs involved in owning a business: short-order cook, bartender and everything in between. After selling the establishment in the '70s, she then took a career working as a floor manager for a small garment industry shop.
She was very actively involved in Sacred Heart Church on Hudson Street. Marge was a member of the St. Theresa Society and active president of the Ladies Altar and Rosary Society. She worked tirelessly on many fundraisers, including making perogie, potato pancakes, clam chowder and roast beef dinners and heading up the annual Sacred Heart quilt bingo. Another love of Marge's and Joe's was the Veterans of Foreign Wars Forest City Chapter, where she was repeatedly elected into office. The ladies marched for years in parades and always sold hundreds of red poppies on behalf of the veterans.
In 2013, Marge moved to Sandy Hook, Connecticut, to live with her daughter, Peg, and husband John. In the last two years, Marge resided in the River Glen Nursing Home, where she was loved by many loving staff members and residents. At River Glen Nursing Home, she held office in the residents' council, where she was the voice of the residents and shepherded in many changes.
She is survived by a daughter, Margaret "Peg" and husband, John G. Smith, Sandy Hook; a son, Joseph Spyhal-ski, Vestal, New York; a sister, Celestine Cicco, Forest City; a brother, Robert Kutarnia, Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren, Meg and husband, Jason Lasicki; Katie Rose Smith and Melissa Spyhalski; great-grandchildren, Keaton, Fletcher and Gabriel; and loving nieces and nephews.
She also was preceded in death by brothers, John and Frank, and a sister, Sylvia Kresock.
Margaret was a loving, caring and giving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed. If anyone had ever spent time with Marge, they would have recognized the qualities she possessed. She was a very persistent and honest person. Outspoken at times but never without good intentions. Just imagine living 95 years through some very tough times, surviving them all, and to remain the person she is - amazing. Memories are what we are, and she certainly gave and took many in her life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Viewing will be Monday, 5 to 8 p.m., at the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City.
Condolences: lesjackfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 8, 2019