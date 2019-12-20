Home

Charles A. Battenberg Funeral Home
363 Washington Avenue
Jermyn, PA 18433
(570) 876-0210
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles A. Battenberg Funeral Home
363 Washington Avenue
Jermyn, PA 18433
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles A. Battenberg Funeral Home
363 Washington Avenue
Jermyn, PA 18433
Margaret Susan Morcom Obituary
Margaret Susan Morcom, 72, formerly of Jermyn, died Friday at home in Ocala, Fla. She was the widow of Richard Morcom.

Born in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Seaman Swingle. She worked at Propst Transportation before retirement.

She is survived by twin daughters, Yvonne Propst and husband, Kenneth Propst Jr., Archbald; and Yvette Fry, Palm Harbor, Fla.; grandchildren, Jordyn and Chad Propst, Archbald; and Quinn Fry, Florida; a sister, Sharmon Twardzik, Ocala, Fla.; several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Bruce.

The funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. from the Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn, with Linda Eckersley, pastor, First United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment, Jermyn Cemetery.

Viewing will be Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 20, 2019
