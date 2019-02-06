Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Margaret Tina Lloyd, 73, of Newton Twp., died Friday at Allied Skilled Nursing. She was the widow of Russell Lloyd.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Warholak Chick, Margaret was a 1962 graduate and salutatorian of St. Ann's Monastery High School, then received her associate degree in business from Keystone College and her LPN license from Career Technology Center. She worked in medical records at Olsten Kimberly Quality Care, as a dialysis nurse at Moses Taylor Hospital, and as a nurse for Allied Services and the Clarks Summit State Hospital.



Margaret was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Parish in Clarks Summit. She enjoyed her plants and gardening, traveling and crafting. Her most-loved hobby, though, was her grandchildren and finding ways to spoil them.



She is survived by her son, Daniel and wife, Stacey; daughters, Tracey Stanco and Nicole Lloyd; grandchildren, Andrew Lloyd; Cody Stanco and wife, Kelsey; Anthony Stanco Jr., Alexander Bruno, Gianna Gillette and Jayda Lloyd; brother, Michael Chick and wife, Anne Marie; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Benedict, 1849 Newton-Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit, to be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Interment will follow in the Newton Cemetery.



Friends may call from 9 until the time of service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home & Cremation Svc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Our Lady of the Snows Parish.

Margaret Tina Lloyd, 73, of Newton Twp., died Friday at Allied Skilled Nursing. She was the widow of Russell Lloyd.Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Warholak Chick, Margaret was a 1962 graduate and salutatorian of St. Ann's Monastery High School, then received her associate degree in business from Keystone College and her LPN license from Career Technology Center. She worked in medical records at Olsten Kimberly Quality Care, as a dialysis nurse at Moses Taylor Hospital, and as a nurse for Allied Services and the Clarks Summit State Hospital.Margaret was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Parish in Clarks Summit. She enjoyed her plants and gardening, traveling and crafting. Her most-loved hobby, though, was her grandchildren and finding ways to spoil them.She is survived by her son, Daniel and wife, Stacey; daughters, Tracey Stanco and Nicole Lloyd; grandchildren, Andrew Lloyd; Cody Stanco and wife, Kelsey; Anthony Stanco Jr., Alexander Bruno, Gianna Gillette and Jayda Lloyd; brother, Michael Chick and wife, Anne Marie; several nieces, nephews and cousins.A memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Benedict, 1849 Newton-Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit, to be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Interment will follow in the Newton Cemetery.Friends may call from 9 until the time of service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home & Cremation Svc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Our Lady of the Snows Parish. Funeral Home Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home

418 S. State St.

Clarks Summit , PA 18411

570-586-7821 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close