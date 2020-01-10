|
Margaret V. Nardone Aquilina, 88, of Dupont, died Wednesday on her 88th birthday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. Her husband, Tony M. Aquilina, died Sept. 16, 2019.
Born in the Old Boston section of Jenkins Twp., she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Raefulcuia (DeStefano) Nardone. She was a graduate of Jenkins Twp. High School and had worked in the local garment industry as a seamstress at Madeline's Fashions, Dupont. She was a member of the ILGW Union.
Margaret was a life member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society for many years. She was a great cook and great baker. She loved going to Walmart and the Dollar Store, and to get her hair and nails done. Margaret loved to eat at Agolino's Restaurant and was like a mother to everyone. She was a loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed.
Surviving are daughter, Annette Aquilina Sporer and her husband, Paul, Spring Brook Twp.; her son, Mark Aquilina, Dupont; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Alexander (Sandry) Nardone, Joseph Nardone, Frank Nardone, Michael Nardone and Victor Nardone; sisters, Victoria Nardone, Yolanda "CC Ya Ya" Tancredi and Ann Presciutti.
Margaret's family would like to thank Homebound Health Care, Wesley Village Rehab, and the nurses, aides and physicians of 5 West at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center for their wonderful care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.
Friends and family may call Saturday from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's honor to Luzerne County SPCA or St. Ann's Monastery and Shrine Basilica, Scranton. To leave an online condolence, visit adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 10, 2020