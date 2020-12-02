Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Margareta Eva Neuman Levy

Margareta Eva Neuman Levy Obituary

Margareta Eva Neuman Levy of Waverly, Pa., has passed on Nov. 24, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late John and Märta Larsson. She is survived by her husband, Alan; her sister-in-law, Fay Sackstein and her husband, Bart; a brother, Jan Sture Neuman and his wife, Birgitta and their son, Mattias; another brother, Ulf Larsson and his daughter, Coralla, and her three children; and numerous cousins throughout Sweden.

Born in Gothenburg, Sweden, she grew up in Alingsås, where she attended schools, having received her matriculation from their gymnasium. She briefly studied literature at Gothenburg University in Sweden after which she worked on a kibbutz in Israel for five years, being in charge of poultry and egg production. She was in Israel in 1967 during the Israeli Six Day War and lived in an underground bunker with her two dogs. Fluent in numerous languages, she studied theology with the Rev. Mordechai Dov Fine, chief Orthodox rabbi of Scranton, having attended two of his lecture study groups for over 20 years. A highly sought-after interior designer, she was also interested in world literature, art, antiques, and ornithology. She is being mourned on three continents.

Memorial contributions can be made to AMIT, Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia, , or the donor's favorite charity.

Arrangements and care provided by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.

To offer a condolence, please visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.


