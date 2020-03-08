|
Margery (Maggie) Schultheis (née Podest), a longtime resident of Dunmore, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 24, at the age of 62, surrounded by her loving family.
Maggie was a graduate of North Pocono High School and married her high school sweetheart, Louis Schultheis, in 1978. They had been married for 42 years.
Together, they built a life that took them to Virginia and New York before settling in Dunmore in 1984. She was a loving mother for almost 40 years and recently retired from her position as an office manager at a Moscow dental practice.
Maggie wore her heart on her sleeve and lived each day with deep compassion for others. She was selfless and giving and felt feelings very deeply, especially joy and love. She made friends wherever she went and touched the lives and hearts of many.
Maggie enjoyed her time doting on her grandchildren and practicing yoga at the Wonderstone Gallery in Dunmore. To say that she will be missed is a vast understatement.
She is survived by her husband, Lou; her son, Matthew, of Warminster, and his wife, Victoria, and grandson, Alexander (5); daughter, Lauren (Benjamin), of Moscow, and her husband, Michael, and granddaughter, Kira (9); and son, Michael, of Tunkhannock, and granddaughter, Molly (10).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Margaret (Wahila) Podest.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Gift of Life Donor Program in Maggie's name: donors1.org.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 8, 2020