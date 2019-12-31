|
Margherita (Marge) Sorino Donath, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 29. She was the widow of William O. Donath, who died on May 19. The couple was married for almost 65 years.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Onofrio and Caroline Long Sorino. She grew up in Blakely and was proud to be a "Blakely Bear." She graduated from West Scranton High and proceeded to attend beauty school. She enjoyed attending reunions with her classmates from Blakely and West Scranton. Before retiring in 1994, she was the office manager for Dr. Samuel Todaro at Professional Orthopedics Associates Limited. She enjoyed playing mahjong and painting with her sister Jean. She was a fantastic cook and enjoyed bringing the family together for meals. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of the Snows Parish in Clarks Summit. She was a perfect loving, strong and caring mother and grandmother. Marge was also a compassionate sister, wife and loyal friend.
Surviving are a daughter, Leslie Graham and her husband, Michael, of Newton Twp.; a brother, Francis Sorino, of Scranton; two sisters, Jean DePietro, of Scranton; and Eleanor Sepkowski, of Schuylkill Haven; three grandchildren, Ryan D. Hughes, of Scott Twp.; Zachary M. and Alexa M. Graham, both of Newton Twp.; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Hughes, in 2008; and her older brother, Dominick, in 2003.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Anees Fogley and staff along with Sacred Heart Hospice for their compassionate care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, to be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Friends may call on Thursday, Jan. 2, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 31, 2019