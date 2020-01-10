Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmine J & Louis C Parise Funeral Home & Crematory Service
89 Farview St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-3640
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
Carmine J & Louis C Parise Funeral Home & Crematory Service
89 Farview St
Carbondale, PA 18407
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
5:30 PM
Carmine J & Louis C Parise Funeral Home & Crematory Service
89 Farview St
Carbondale, PA 18407
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Drobnicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie M. Drobnicki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margie M. Drobnicki Obituary
Margie M. Drobnicki, 62, of Carbondale, died Wednesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. She is survived by her husband, Robert.

Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Art and Betty Jean Siebold Sweet, and the stepdaughter of the late Jean Marie.

Margie's life revolved around her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she cherished spending time with. She was fondly called "mama" by many.

She is also survived by a son, Keith; a daughter, Laura and husband, David; five grandchildren, Nathan, Aubrey, Caleb, Ireland and Olivia; a sister, Sandy; a brother, Art; two stepbrothers, Jeff and Tommy; a stepsister, Roseann; several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a son, John; two sisters, Ann and Barbara; and a stepbrother, John.

A blessing service will be held Sunday at 5:30 p.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Interment will be held at a later date at Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart.

Viewing hours will be Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. To share condolences and photos with Margie's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -