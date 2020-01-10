|
|
Margie M. Drobnicki, 62, of Carbondale, died Wednesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. She is survived by her husband, Robert.
Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Art and Betty Jean Siebold Sweet, and the stepdaughter of the late Jean Marie.
Margie's life revolved around her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she cherished spending time with. She was fondly called "mama" by many.
She is also survived by a son, Keith; a daughter, Laura and husband, David; five grandchildren, Nathan, Aubrey, Caleb, Ireland and Olivia; a sister, Sandy; a brother, Art; two stepbrothers, Jeff and Tommy; a stepsister, Roseann; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, John; two sisters, Ann and Barbara; and a stepbrother, John.
A blessing service will be held Sunday at 5:30 p.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Interment will be held at a later date at Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart.
Viewing hours will be Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. To share condolences and photos with Margie's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 10, 2020