Sister Margo McCormick, I.H.M., (formerly known as Sister Austin Marie) of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on Saturday, July 20, at Specialty Hospital in Wilkes-Barre.



She was born on April 5, 1940, in Scranton. She was the daughter of the late Austin and Irene Ferrick McCormick. She entered the IHM Congregation on Sept. 7, 1957, and made her temporary profession of vows on March 14, 1960, and her final profession of vows on March 14, 1965.



Sister Margo served as a teacher in the following schools: St. Mary Elementary School in Manhasset, N.Y., from 1960 to 1967; William Gaston Catholic High School in New Bern, N.C., from 1967 to 1968; Archbishop Neale High School in La Plata, Md., from 1968 to 1969; and Bishop Hannan High School in Scranton, from 1969 to 1977.



She served as principal at the following schools: Notre Dame High School in East Stroudsburg, from 1977 to 1980; Seton Catholic High School in Pittston, from 1980 to 1984; Bishop Hannan High School in Scranton, from 1986 to 1993; and Sacred Heart High School in Carbondale, from 1997 to 2001.



Sister Margo also served as assistant superintendent of schools at the Diocesan Office of Education in Trenton, N.J., from 1984 to 1986; consultant at IHM Congregation Consultation Center in Scranton, from 1994 to 1995; director of operations and manager of development at Marywood College in Scranton, from 1995 to 1997; resource coordinator at Employment Opportunity and Training Center in Scranton, from 2001 to 2013; and grant writer/communications for the Catherine McAuley Center in Scranton, from 2013 until the time of her death.



She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Marywood College and a Master of Science degree in mathematics from the University of Dayton.



She is survived by three sisters, Mary Ellen Jeffers, of Scranton; Kathleen Nathan, of Winnetka, Ill.; and Patricia Hansen, of Clarks Summit; nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews. She is also survived by the members of the IHM Congregation.



The funeral will be Thursday, July 25, at 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at the IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Friends may call at the IHM Center on Wednesday, July 24, from 3 to 5 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Interment will follow Mass on Thursday at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow.



Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters, c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

Published in Scranton Times on July 23, 2019