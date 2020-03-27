|
|
Margot Glodek of Dickson City passed away Wednesday, March 25, at home.
She was born March 12, 1937, in Munstereifel, Germany, to Stephan and Marguerite Versoven Martin.
She came to the United States in 1956 after marrying her husband, Myron Glodek. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Bernice; and son-in-law, Doug Sheaffer. She also leaves three grandchildren, Stephan and his wife, Carson; Mary and Emily.
Marge belonged to St. Mary's Visitation Parish and was a member of its Christian Mothers Society. She worked for many years at the Pines Hotel in South Fallsburg, New York, and later worked at Mount Airy Lodge, Mount Pocono, Pa.
Marge was a homebody who loved gardening. She adored her grandchildren and lived for her trips to Germany to visit her family.
The family will be forever grateful to Barbara and Denise from Allied Home Hospice for the compassion shown to Marge during her illness.
In light of current circumstances, services will be private at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 27, 2020