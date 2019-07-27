|
Marguerite McGraw Morris, formerly of Wales Street in North Scranton, passed away on her birthday, July 25, at Luther Woods Nursing and Rehab Center in Hatboro.
Marguerite was the daughter of the late John and Margaret McGraw. She was preceded in death by her husband, George R. Morris; grandson, Robby Morris; brothers, Greg, Mike and Bill McGraw; and sisters, Kay Truncale and Maureen Reed. She is survived by her daughters, Christine Romano and Susan Rushen; sons, George Morris and Robert Morris; and sister, Romaine Cuff. She is also survived by many other loving family members, including 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Marguerite was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and retired from Marywood University Library. She was a lifelong member of Holy Rosary Parish.
The funeral will be conducted Tuesday, July 29, at 11 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scranton. Relatives and friends may call Tuesday morning at the church, beginning at 9:30 and until the commencement of services. Interment immediately following at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Dr. Stanley Travis, and the staffs at Luther Woods and Compassionate Hospice and Palliative Care for their personal concern and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503, would be appreciated.
Arrangements, Edward Knight-O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on July 27, 2019