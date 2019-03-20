Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite Yaklic. View Sign

Marguerite Yaklic, 71, of Scranton, died Monday evening at Allied Hospice Unit, surrounded by her loving family. Her husband of 43 years is Glenn Yaklic.



Born in Elizabeth, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Russell and Dorothy (Gabriel) Burke. She was a graduate of West Scranton High School and worked at Met Life in Clarks Summit as a computer analyst. She was a lifelong member of the Church of St. Gregory.



Marg enjoyed watching politics and football, especially her Philadelphia Eagles. She was an avid reader and the favorite aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Marg was always well cared for and known to be the princess of the family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



Also surviving are a daughter, Anna Yaklic, Scranton; a brother, Robert Burke and wife, Joan Ann, West Scranton; a sister, Ann Burke Scanlan and husband, Richard, Towson, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Willard Burke, in 2006; and a twin sister, Edith Hoban, in 2018.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 a.m. from the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, to be celebrated by the Rev. John Lapera, pastor. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.



The family will receive friends Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.



Memorial contributions may be made to Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

