Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services
262 Railroad Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 342-3657
Maria Casale Obituary
Maria Casale, 67, of West Scranton, died at home Aug. 19 of natural causes.

Born in Natal, Rio Grande Do Norte, Brazil, she was the daughter of Olegario Belchior da Silva and Maria deLourdes Aguiar da Silva. One of 16 children, Maria was educated in Brazil and had worked as a secretary for the government of Brazil. She was a naturalized citizen of the United States and held dual citizenship. Maria enjoyed traveling to Brazil, Belgium, London, France and especially New York. She loved taking her son Kyle to meet and enjoy his family in Brazil regularly. She was very involved within the church and was recently to sacred grounds in Jerusalem. Maria is survived by the love of her life, her son, Kyle Farro, and six remaining siblings.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica by the Rev. Siby John C.P. Inurnment will be in Brazil. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton. Condolences may be left on the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 1, 2019
