Maria Ramona (Kropf) McDonnell, 66, of Lake Ariel, died peacefully at home on Friday. She resided with her loving and committed husband of 15 years, Tom McDonnell.
Marie was born to Helen (Hiris) Kropf and Fred Kropf Jr. in Honesdale on Nov. 17, 1953. Marie graduated as valedictorian from Wallenpaupack Area High School in 1971. In 1975, Marie graduated from Marywood University with a bachelor's degree in education. Marie was employed for 38 years as director of Wayne County Job Training until her retirement in 2017.
As a member of St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, she served as a faith formation teacher for many years. Marie was a participant in weekly prayer devotion at the Eucharistic Chapel of St. John the Evangelist Church. She served as a committee woman for Wayne County Republicans and was a longtime volunteer for the .
Also surviving are sons, Ronald Weinberger and his wife, Christina, Honesdale; Richard Weinberger and Christine, Honesdale; and Robert Weinberger, Honesdale; daughters, Katherine Neuman and her husband, Nathan, Summerville, S.C.; and Kelly Thompson and her husband, James, Twentynine Palms, Calif; 12 grandchildren; sisters, Helen Winkelblech, Hawley; Stephanie Gilbert and husband, Richard, Beach Lake; Margaret Gocek and husband, Louis, Peckville; and Diana Byers and husband, Ken, Hawley.
The hallmark of Marie's life was her love of God and dedication and commitment to her husband, sisters, children, grandchildren and extended family.
Our deepest gratitude and appreciation goes to the Rev. Stephen Stavoy, the Rev. William Langan, the Rev. Christopher Sahd, and the nurses of Traditional Hospice for their compassionate, spiritual and loving care of Marie during her time of illness.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and under the care and direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, Lake Ariel.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 12, 2020