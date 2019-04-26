Maria (Terri) McGraw, North Scranton, widow of Paul J. (Mickey) McGraw, who died in 2014, passed away peacefully at home following a long illness.



Maria was born in Arkansas, daughter of the late Hade and Marie Allen Myers. Prior to her illness, Maria enjoyed socializing with her friends at the VFW Post 25, where she and her husband were longtime members.



Maria is survived by a daughter, Michele Cooper, and two sons, Tony Doremus and Ronnie Doremus; as well as four stepchildren, Michael McGraw, Jeffrey McGraw, Kathy McGraw and Cindy Kilmer; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Preceding Maria in death was a twin sister, Edith Hunt; her brother, Jamie Alan Myers; a son, Ricky Doremus; a daughter, Tracy Martin; and two stepchildren, Paul McGraw and Sandra McGraw.



Maria specifically requested to thank her two wonderful caretakers, Carlos and Billie, as well as extending her gratitude to her good friend, Art, all of whom provided great comfort and friendship to her.



Private services will be at the convenience of the family.



There will be no calling hours.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, 319 Jefferson Ave., Scranton.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave.

